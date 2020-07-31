Official information sources

During an emergency it is vital to keep up to date with official, verified information.
These are the government platforms and channels to follow in a crisis such as a hurricane, earthquake, tsunami threat, fire or other natural disaster, as well as public health emergencies like COVID-19:
Hazard Management Cayman Islands
HMCI website caymanprepared.ky
HMCI Facebook @Caymanhazard
HMCI Twitter @CINEOC
Radio Cayman
Radio Cayman One: 89.9 on Grand Cayman, or 93.9 on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman
Radio Cayman Two: 105.3 on Grand Cayman, or 91.9 on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.
(These stations are also broadcast online at radiocayman.gov.ky)
Cayman Weather Radio:107.9
CIG TV
Logic: Channel 23
C3: Channel 3
Flow: Channel 106
YouTube: youtube.com/user/CIGovtInfoServices
For information on COVID-19
Visit exploregov.ky/coronavirus
Cayman Compass
The Cayman Compass also provides factual, timely information through its website caymancompass.com and social media platforms. The print edition is published weekly on Fridays.
If you value our service, if you have turned to us in the past few days or weeks for verified, factual updates, if you have watched our live streaming of press conferences or sent an article to a friend... please consider a donation. Quality local journalism was at risk before the coronavirus crisis. It is now deeply threatened. Even a small amount can go a long way to sustaining our mission of informing the public. We need our readers’ financial support now more than ever.