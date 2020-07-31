Useful numbers

EMERGENCY POLICE, FIRE & HOSPITAL
t: 9-1-1

Police stations

GEORGE TOWN POLICE STATION
t: 949-4222

BODDEN TOWN POLICE STATION
t: 947-2220

EAST END POLICE STATION
t: 947-7411

NORTH SIDE POLICE STATION
t: 947-9411

WEST BAY POLICE STATION
t: 949-3999

Hospitals

CAYMAN ISLANDS HOSPITAL
t: 949-8600

Accident & Emergency
t: 244-2796

DOCTORS HOSPITAL
t: 949-6066

HEALTH CITY CAYMAN ISLANDS
t: 640-4040
Emergency
t: 526-2108

HAZARD MANAGEMENT CAYMAN ISLANDS
t: 945-4624

NATIONAL EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTRE
Hazard Management Cayman Islands encompasses the National Emergency Operations Centre. In the case of a threat or disaster, it will go online and the following contact information will be active:
w: neoc.gov.ky
t: 949-6555
e: cayman_islands_ [email protected]

Sister Islands

Cayman Brac

EMERGENCY POLICE, FIRE & HOSPITAL
t: 9-1-1

POLICE STATION
t: 948-0331

FIRE STATION
t: 948-1245

FAITH HOSPITAL
t: 948-2243

Little Cayman

EMERGENCY POLICE & FIRE
t: 9-1-1

POLICE STATION
t: 948-0100

FIRE
t: 948-0011

LITTLE CAYMAN CLINIC
t: 948-0072
After hours
t: 916-5395

