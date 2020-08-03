Man stabbed during weekend fight

Police are investigating a weekend stabbing that sent a man to the hospital with minor injuries.

A statement released by the RCIPS said the incident occurred shortly before 3:30am on Saturday, 1 Aug., at a nightclub on Canal Point Drive, George Town.

“It was reported that there was an altercation involving multiple persons,” said an RCIPS media officer. “One male received stab wounds and was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by Emergency Services for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.”

“A woman at the location also received minor injuries and was taken to hospital,” added the officer.

Both individuals have since been released.

Police are now asking people who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and contact the George Town Criminal Investigations Department at 949-4222. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to the RCIPS via their confidential TIP Line 949-7777 or by calling the Miami- based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS).