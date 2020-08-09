‘The worst day of our lives’

It was 3 June 2020 – a typical day for ‘Jane’, the mother of two toddlers and Otando’s local employer. But Otando’s relationship with Jane, her husband and two children felt more like family.

The Cayman Compass is not using Jane’s real name for this story on her request.

“She was amazing, actually,” Jane said. “And my children adored her.”

Jane came home from work to find her 1-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter dressed to go swimming. Otando was set to take them to the pool. It was no different from what they might have done any other afternoon.

For 20 minutes, Jane began to unwind after work. She started packing, as the family planned to travel to New York a few days later. Otando and the children had gone swimming together many times. Jane didn’t think twice about it.

“In a matter of minutes, that day became the worst day of our lives,” she said.

It began with a pounding at the door. A panicked neighbour screaming that Otando was at the bottom of the pool. A race down two floors where Otando was being pulled out by neighbours. Jane’s daughter, barely able to swim, hanging onto the wall in the deep end of the pool.

“My (daughter) was saying, ‘Open your eyes’, and my (son) was just screaming,” Jane recalls with horror. “When she died, it was just pure mayhem and panic.”

What happened?

Over the course of the next four hours, Jane and her husband were left to wonder what happened in those 20 minutes.

“Were my kids hanging on her? Why? Because I thought she could swim. So I was like, ‘Were they hanging on her? Did they jump on her to pull her under? Was she trying to save them?’ You know, did one of them fall in and she was trying to save them and that’s what had happened?”

CCTV footage was viewed. Jane couldn’t watch. Her husband and neighbour saw the tape.

The video showed Jane’s children and Otando in the pool. Her son sat on a shallow shelf, her daughter and Otando on the pool steps. The children didn’t have flotation ‘wings’ on.

“Sheillah stands up from the steps and she goes out to what looks like she’s going to swim and I think she tries to swim and then puts her foot down and realises that she’s in the deep end and completely panics and starts, you know, flapping her arms and struggling and…”

Jane chokes up. She has to stop. She’s told this story dozens of times over the last two months. This is the hardest part.

“(My daughter) goes and she swims out to her.”

A month earlier, Jane’s daughter could not swim. She was only just starting to take lessons.

“She does a lap around [Otando] to sort of see what’s going on. She goes back to the wall to rest. Then she goes back out and she’s reaching for her. She tries to grab her hair. And then she goes back to the wall, and then she comes back out again.”

“It’s stuff that you only read about. But when it does happen to you, it’s too late.”

This lasted nearly five minutes. At one point, the two hold hands as Otando is underwater.

“I believe, in my heart, Sheillah let go as to not harm her. She had one of the kindest and most beautiful souls of anyone I’d ever met,” Jane said.

She struggles with the fact that her children very easily could have drowned that day as well.

“No one can understand how they’re alive,” she said.

Not a day goes by that Jane’s family doesn’t miss Otando or that the children don’t ask for her. Her daughter continues to have nightmares.

“My daughter’s in trauma counselling right now because [Otando is] all she talks about. And she blames herself. And she constantly tells me that she tried to save her and she tried to help her,” Jane said.

She thought she could swim

Jane has gone through every scenario possible over the past two months, consumed with questions of ‘what if?’

Otando said she could swim, but Jane never really questioned her or tested her abilities. It wasn’t a requirement for the job, so Jane took her at her word.

“I truly, with all my heart and soul, believe that she thought she could swim,” Jane said. “Because I know that she wouldn’t have put herself in that danger. And I know she wouldn’t put the children in that danger. And had she been properly assessed, we would have all known that she just needed a little bit more training and I would have provided her with that, no questions asked.”

As a result, Jane and her husband are seeking community support in hopes of making sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

Making a difference

Jane and her husband have partnered with Skyblue Aquatics to start the Swim for Sheillah Nanny/Caregiver Water Safety Programme. Through it, Skyblue will offer free assessments to the helpers or their employers. The fund, which will rely on community support, will help Skyblue just cover costs.

The aquatics instructors will evaluate the caregivers’ swimming abilities and understanding of water safety, and report back to the participants and their employers. If needed, they will work with both groups on how best to get them up to speed.

“It’s not meant to be a scare tactic,” Jane said. “It’s not meant to be something you will lose your job over.

“It’s just to encourage families to just give 15 minutes of their day for Skyblue Aquatics to come out at no cost to them and just assess the nannies.”

Cayman Islands Department of Sports swim coach Ryan Mushin has organised assessments to be held at Lions Pool. Mushin is familiar with taking action following similar tragedies. He was one of a handful of local swim instructors who started giving lessons specifically geared for nannies and caregivers after there was a handful of incidents where caregivers died jumping into pools after children.

“I think it is important,” Mushin said. “It’s important because it gives them the tools they need to save them properly versus putting themselves in danger.”

Jane and her husband are providing the initial funding to get the Skyblue programme running.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you and you never think you’re going to be part of a drowning incident,” Jane said. “And it’s going to hit so close to home. It’s stuff that you only read about. But when it does happen to you, it’s too late.”

