Cayman Drama Society hosts auditions for upcoming show

This has not been the 50th anniversary year that the Cayman Drama Society was expecting.

The organisation, established in 1970, had events and shows planned to celebrate its longevity, which have all been put on hold or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, as the old saying goes, the show must go on! There have been virtual performances for fans to watch over the last few months, along with some online quizzes to keep spirits up.

Now, with the recent announcement that the beloved Playhouse Family Christmas show will be moving ahead and that auditions will be held for a new production, it seems that slowly but surely, the theatre is springing back to life.

On 29 Aug., starting at 2pm, director/producer Paul de Freitas and assistant director Erica Ebanks will be auditioning interested parties for the show ‘The Women’, to be presented over the last two weeks of February and first week of March 2021. Callbacks will be held on 2 Sept. at 7:30pm.

‘The Women’

Clare Boothe Luce wrote the play, which opened in New York in 1936 with an all-female cast. The comedy was subsequently turned into a hit film in 1939, directed by George Cukor and starring Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford, and Rosalind Russell.

The play concerns Mary Haines, a wealthy, happily married socialite who is friends with Sylvia Fowler – a poisonous gossip who discovers that Mary’s husband is having a torrid affair with sexy shop girl Crystal Allen. Mary takes her mother’s advice and ignores the affair, hoping it will blow over; Sylvia, however, explodes it into a front-page scandal, and divorce is the result. Along the way we are presented portraits of the women of the era: wealthy women, titled women, clerks, secretaries, models, maids, cooks and, of course, wives, some happy, some unhappy. One divorce follows another; one scandal erupts after another.

The original play had a cast of 35, but the drama society version will only require 20 women and one girl (aged 13). The latter has also updated the era from the 1930s to modern times, “since the role of gossip in society has not changed one little bit”, according to the press release.

Auditions and rehearsals

Would-be thespians can apply to audition through the society’s website at www.cds.ky.

All applicants will receive an acknowledgement email and a set of sample readings from the script. COVID-19 rules apply during the auditions, which means masks must be worn while in the theatre but do not have to be worn on stage. Seating will be spatially-distanced in groups of two chairs. Only people auditioning will be allowed access and they must be a member of the Cayman Drama Society. Those who are not members, or their membership has not yet been paid for this year, must sign up via www.cds.ky/Join-CDS before audition day.

The lines-learning period is September-October. Off-script rehearsals will commence in November with a two-week break over the Christmas holiday. The actual stage rehearsals will begin in mid-December.

| For further information, email [email protected] or call Paul de Freitas at 916-6331.