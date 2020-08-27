Looking back in time

Everyone talks about the ‘good old days’ when times were simpler. Take a look at this picture from yesteryear and see if you can spot places, people and scenes you recognise.

Royal Palms

Royal Palms Hotel was known as ‘the friendliest hotel on Seven Mile Beach’. It was also an early home to the Cayman Drama Society, when productions were held in its Inn Theatre. The hotel later was destroyed in a fire, but the property retained the name, becoming the beach bar we know today. Photo: From the collection of Ivan Burges

