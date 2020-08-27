Forecasters are keeping a close watch on two tropical waves that have emerged in the Atlantic basin.

While both conditions have a low chance of formation, 20% and 30%, respectively, they are projected to produce showery activity in the coming days.

The first wave, which is westward-moving, is located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic near the Cape Verde Islands and continues to produce disorganised shower activity, the National Hurricane Center said in its 1pm report.

“Although environmental conditions are not expected to be conducive for development during the next couple of days, they are forecast to gradually become more favorable over the weekend and into early next week when the wave moves into the central and then western tropical Atlantic,” it said.

The formation chance through 48 hours remains low at near zero percent, while formation chance through the next five days stands at 20%.

The second tropical wave, which emerged over the central tropical Atlantic, showed an increase in shower and thunderstorm activity.

Gradual development of this system is possible over the next several days as it moves westward at 15 to 20 mph, the NHC said.

Forecasters give this tropical wave a 10% chance of formation through 48 hours, and a 30% chance through the next five days.

Meanwhile Laura, which was a Category 4 hurricane at its strongest, has left a trail of destruction in its wake as it moves through the southern US.

The centre of now Tropical Storm Laura, the NHC said, was located inland over northern Louisiana and was moving toward the north near 15 mph.

This motion is forecast to continue through Thursday afternoon.

“A northeastward to east-northeastward motion is expected [Thursday night] and Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Laura is forecast to move over Arkansas [Thursday], the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday, and the mid-Atlantic states on Saturday,” the NHC said.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 65 mph with higher gusts.

Continued weakening is forecast, and Laura is expected to be downgraded to a tropical depression Thursday evening or overnight.