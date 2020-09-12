100 Women in Finance launches pre-career initiative

100 Women in Finance (100WF) has expanded its existing youth mentoring in Cayman to include young women in local high schools and universities.

The 100WF Pre-Career Initiative now includes two mentor programmes. The first is the existing GirlForce 100 initiative, which focusses on female high school students between the ages of 13 and 18.

The second is the newly created 100WF Collegiate League which is aimed at 18-25-year- old female students who attend a local college, university or business school.

The organisation said in a press release that it has expanded its focus to promote local entrepreneurship and female business owners and this is reflected in its career mentoring efforts.

Consulting firm Coefficient, which specialises in diversity and inclusion in the workplace, has donated time to help ensure the 100WF Pre-Career Initiative is as inclusive as it can be.

“What is truly exciting about the Pre-Career Initiative is that it has been shaped to support and guide aspiring young women of all backgrounds,” 100WF Global Association board member and Maples group partner Christina Bodden said in a press release.

“As our young mentees grow with us, our programming, events and messaging evolves and grows with them. Finance is everywhere and our mentees will learn to find their place within its industry.”

100 Women in Finance recently provided full education grants to three active mentees of GirlForce 100. Asia Bush, Ashanti Mellaneo and Yeahlina Robinson will begin college studies at the University College of the Cayman Islands.

Applications are now available to interested mentors and mentees for both GirlForce 100 and 100WF Collegiate League at 100women.org/precareer/.