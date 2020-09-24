Public purse to pay for lost extradition battle

The Court of Appeal has ordered that money from the public purse be used to pay the legal fees of a man who successfully fended off a multi-year extradition battle to the United States.

Iain Nigel MacKellar, 62, is wanted in the state of Texas for 12 counts of fraud-related charges, which stem from allegations that he and others shipped counterfeit flea-and-tick powder products into the US. He maintained that the products were original, but were improperly packaged for the overseas market.

In September 2018, MacKellar lost the first round of his extradition battle in the Summary Court, after Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez ruled in favour of the prosecution and transmitted the matter to the Office of the Governor for execution.

MacKellar appealed Hernandez’s decision before the Grand Court in November 2019, where Justice Linda Dobbs also ruled against him and upheld the extradition order. He then appealed Dobbs’ decision, and the Court of Appeal heard the matter in July this year.

In their ruling, which was published this week, the appeals court overturned the lower court’s ruling, on the single ground that MacKellar’s health had deteriorated to such a state that to extradite him would be oppressive.

“On the papers, the USA government has a good case against the Appellant and the request for extradition was properly made at the time,” read the appeals court judgment.

MacKellar then applied to the Court of Appeal for an undisclosed sum in costs. In the costs application, he claimed the conduct of the US government, and the way in which the multiple court hearings proceeded in Cayman, resulted in an increase in his legal costs.

Although Crown prosecutor Toyin Salako accepted it was customary for the successful party of an appeal to be awarded costs, she requested that those costs either be capped or, at the very least, reduced.

The judgment read in part, “it is important to consider the public purse and the fact that it is the Cayman Islands’ public purse and not that of the United States of America. There is a limited budget in the Cayman Islands. The costs should be capped to legal aid rates therefore.”

Although the judgment did not say what the legal aid rates would reflect, it did state that if the costs were capped at that level, it could see MacKellar being awarded a lesser sum than if they had not been capped.

The governor of the Cayman Islands, who was listed as a second respondent in the matter, was also seeking costs for having to appear before the Grand Court.

The Court of Appeal declined to award the Governor’s Office the costs it sought and also declined to cap the amount of rates at legal aid standards.

“The Court, it is agreed, clearly has the power to make an order for costs in the Appellant’s favour,” reads the judgment. “Those costs will come from the public purse.”

According to the judgment, “The first respondent is ordered to pay 65% of the Appellant’s costs here and in the court below.”