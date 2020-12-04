Drama Society’s Christmas show sold out in record time

The Playhouse Family Christmas show, starring Grizz and Frizz, along with a host of familiar and festive characters, sold out within a few days after tickets went on sale at the end of October.

Although the Cayman Drama Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, many productions and events had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. It has therefore been a tonic for the cast, crew and audiences to have this staple on the Cayman Christmas calendar able to move forward and bring some much-needed cheer.

Written and directed by Sue Howe, ‘Playhouse Family Christmas’ opened on 27 Nov. and will close with the Sunday matinee on 13 Dec.

