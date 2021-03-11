Just under one thousand displaced Caymanian workers have received assistance through government’s Health Insurance Premiums Payment Assistance Programme, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour has confirmed.

Seymour, speaking at Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, said to date the Health Insurance Commission has recommended and approved assistance for 984 people, under the programme which began on 1 March this year.

Seymour said displaced workers have until next Friday, 19 March, to submit applications to the Commission to get help with payments for health coverage which will start 1 April.

The programme, which was specifically designed to help those in the tourism and hospitality industry impacted by the closure of borders, has been extended through to June.

“Unemployed workers form the Tourism and Hospitality industry are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the programme,” a statement from the Health Ministry said.

Seymour said, “Persons should contact the Health Commission by email for details” or to get the application forms.

Mervyn Conolly, Director of Department of Health Regulatory Services and Superintendent of Health Insurance, emphasised the need to have coverage.

“As the health crisis continues around the world we cannot stress more the importance of health insurance coverage for yourselves and loved ones,” said Conolly.

Seymour extended his thanks again to Ministry staff and the Health Insurance Commission “as we seek to ensure that this and other assistance is available for our people.”

Additional information regarding the programme, including the application and guidelines can be found on the website: www.hic.ky or [email protected] or by calling 946-2084.