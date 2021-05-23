One dead, two others injured in early morning crash

An early morning collision has left one person dead and two others in critical condition at Cayman Islands Hospital.

A statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said the incident occurred just after 1am Sunday 23 May, along South Church Street in the vicinity of Palm Springs Condos. Two cars, traveling in opposite directions, collided.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

When Cayman Compass staff arrived at the scene, a white Honda Fit was stationary after having appeared to collide with a cement wall. The other involved in the accident vehicle had been removed.

The matter is being investigated by the RCIPS Roads and Traffic Policing unit.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact police at 649-6254.

The collision marks the fifth fatal accident of 2021.

In January Shanye Ewart died after the Honda vehicle he was travelling in collided with a cement wall. He was a passenger in the vehicle, and one person has since been arrested in connection with his death.

In March, Jamaican national Xavier Senior died in a single car accident after his Jeep departed the road and ended up rolling on the ironshore in East End.

In May, Shemiah Grant died after his motorbike collided with a sedan along North West Point Road. The driver in that accident has been arrested in connection with Grant’s death.

Ray Martin of Cayman Brac was the fourth person in 2021 to have died in a car accident. Martin was pronounced dead at the Faith Memorial Hospital in Cayman Brac after his car crashed along West End Road – East, Cayman Brac.

Check back for more details on this developing story.