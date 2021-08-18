All-clear given as Grace moves away from Cayman

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Cayman’s National Emergency Operations Centre issued the all-clear for Grand Cayman at 6pm Wednesday (18 Aug.) as Hurricane Grace continues to move away from the Cayman Islands.

Flood and marine warnings remain in effect for the Cayman Islands.

Grace, a tropical storm when it reached the Cayman Islands, continues to generate strong winds and heavy rains Wednesday evening. The storm flooded neighborhoods, uprooted trees and downed power lines across the Cayman Islands. Much of Grand Cayman remains without power.

Government and private-sector crews fanned Grand Cayman throughout the day to gauge the damage and the NEOC Wednesday morning responded to hundreds of calls from those seeking emergency service as the storm passed through Cayman, according to a Government Information Services press release.

The NEOC’s “debris clearance cluster” has been out throughout the day beginning to clear downed tree limbs and and power lines as CUC begins the work of restoring power, according to the release. Crews are expected to continue working throughout the night and is expected to take “some time”, the release reads.

“As a result I would like to ask the community to remain in their homes overnight,” Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon is quoted as saying in the release. “This will allow the utilities crews to finish their work as quickly and as safely as possible. The current poor weather conditions make the roads dangerous for any driver and remaining in your homes while these conditions continues is the best way to protect yourself and our community.”

The NEOC brings together Government agencies, private sector partners and community leaders, to coordinate the response to any disaster at a country level.