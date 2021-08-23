A stylish, spacious and functional suite for rent has opened at the centrally situated Compass Centre in George Town.

Compass Loft is ideal for hosting all types of events from conferences and corporate team-building sessions to meetings away from the office. The intimate space also makes the perfect location for private dinners, small receptions, photo shoots, yoga classes and other functions.

The venue has an open-plan concept offering high-tech conferencing capabilities as well as comfortable break-out areas, including two lounges, a private office, kitchenette, dining area, and a foosball table for the fun-at-heart.

This contemporary 1,500-square-foot venue is filled with lush, tropical plants and natural light, with floor- to-ceiling windows overlooking the balcony and enjoying tree-top views.

Flexible space

The Loft is designed as a flexible rental space that can be customised to suit the occasion. The space is snug enough for a small get-together yet can be configured for larger gatherings. Recommendations for catering and décor can also be provided, if required.

Another major advantage of holding an event at this location is that there is plenty of parking, as well as easy access from all the districts in Grand Cayman, plus proximity to the airport for visiting guests.

Situated at the heart of island life, Compass Loft offers convenience, comfort, and a cost-effective space for rent for the community.

Compass Loft Seating Numbers

Event type Capacity Boardroom 16-20 people Classroom 40 people Banquet 50 people Theatre 60 people Cocktail 100 people

Book the Loft

Compass Loft can be booked as follows, with rates upon inquiry:

Half day (a.m or p.m – 4 hours)

Full day (8 hours)

Full day & evening (until midnight)

*Weekends, public holidays and multiple days/weekly rates also available.

e: [email protected] t: 345-949-5111

Visit the Compass Loft web page for more details.

Photo Gallery

