The all clear has been given for all of the Cayman Islands, according to Government Information Services.

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman – which experienced strong winds, heavy rain and significant power outages over the last 12 hours, according to GIS – were issued the all clear at 11am Friday.

Flood and marine warnings remain in effect for the Cayman Islands. The National Weather Service has noted that there is the potential for up to 10 inches of rainfall between Thursday and Saturday, according to GIS. The forecast also points to wave heights of up to 10 feet.

“We are thankful that the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman will soon be able to put Tropical Storm Ida behind them,” Deputy Governor Franz Manderson is quoted as saying in a GIS press release. “We will continue to closely monitor their situation over the next few hours and are committed to providing them with whatever support they may need.”

Grand Cayman was given the all clear earlier on Friday. The six hurricane shelters that were opened – including two in the Sister Islands – have now been deactivated. About 20 people arrived at shelters in Grand Cayman Thursday night, according to GIS.

“Damage assessment is completed in Little Cayman and underway in Cayman Brac,” Manderson said. “The police helicopter will be doing aerial reconnaissance there shortly. The Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTS) will be doing wellness checks on vulnerable persons. In addition power has been restored to most of the island.”

As of 10am Friday, Ida was located about 200 miles east-southeast of the western tip of Cuba. Its maximum sustained winds increased to 65 miles per hour and the system was moving to the northwest at 15mph.

“Steady to rapid strengthening is expected when Ida moves over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, and Ida is expected to be a major hurricane when it approaches the northern (US) Gulf coast,” according to the National Hurricane Center, in Miami.

The conditions impacting the Sister Islands largely missed Grand Cayman. The National Emergency Operations Centre originally expected tropical storm conditions to arrive in Grand Cayman at 7:30pm Thursday, according to a GIS release. That time was then pushed back to 11pm and then 1am Friday, as the storm’s path shifted. The all clear for Grand Cayman was then issued at 6am, but the Sister Islands remained under a tropical storm warning until 11am.

