The family of the late Havigal “Resel” Resa Nickelson regret to announce her passing on 26 August, 2021.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. at Creek Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Cayman Brac, Sunday, 12 September, 2021.

Interment will follow at the Creek Cemetery.

Condolences can be registered at boddenfuneralservices.com & Bodden Funeral Service Facebook page.