Exciting things ahead for 100WF Youth Mentoring Programme

100 Women in Finance Cayman has an exciting line-up of exclusive programming for this year’s GirlForce100 and 100WF Collegiate League mentees and mentors. 100 Women in Finance is now accepting applications for its flagship mentoring programme, 100WF Pre-Career Initiative, which offers career mentoring and engagement to its participants.

“We are excited to launch the 2021/2022 mentoring theme which is SOAR: Strategies, Opportunities, Aspirations and Results.” said Christina Bodden, Maples Group Partner and 100WF Board Member. “This strategy will focus equally on mentees and mentors and provide programming which helps both achieve professional development as part of the mentoring relationship. I could not be prouder of how we have grown as a career mentorship offering and how we continue to change lives and build futures.”

For programming, with 12 monthly career sessions being delivered to mentees continuing the themes highlighted at the Summit, 100WF will also appeal to its mentors deep love of community with #The 100WFGiveBack. Monthly mentor sessions will be introduced to focus on the meaning and purpose of mentoring in our society, why community matters, the history of great philanthropic institutions and the people behind them. Looking to engage its participants on a variety of levels this year, 100WF will launch an educational campaign for its mentors which asks the question “What’s Your Give Back?

100WF Pre-Career Initiative is a strategic community partnership between 100 Women in Finance and the Cayman Islands Ministry of Education, which provides support, educational guidance and opportunity to young women aged 13-25 years, attending local educational institutions in the Cayman Islands.

As part of 100 Women in Finance’s Investing in the Next Generation Initiative, 100WF Pre-Career Initiative reaches, inspires, and supports pre-career women of all backgrounds, to create the next generation of finance industry leadership. This initiative is an important element in the organization’s 30×40 Vision, in which women will perform 30% of the finance industry’s investment and executive team roles by year 2040.

Encompassing two mentorship programmes, GirlForce 100 and 100WF Collegiate League, the 100WF Pre-Career Initiative pairs local 100WF members with young women who have indicated an interest in a career in finance and have demonstrated notable potential meriting their placement. Through mentorship, the 100WF Pre-Career Initiative programmes supports mentees in the development and progression of their career paths leading them to success.

Become a Mentee

Want to become a mentee of GirlForce 100 or 100WF Collegiate League? Simply visit 100women.org/precareer, choose your programme, fill out the application form and submit. Successful applicants will have access to exclusive 100WF Pre-Career benefits that include:

A free college-level membership to 100 Women in Finance

Online and in-person career education events, designed to prepare college students with the knowledge, tools and tips for pre-employment networking and job-placement success

Access to a vast online learning library of content, including previous 100WF events

Become a Mentor

Do you have a career or knowledge in business and/or finance? If you do, you would be the perfect match for a 100WF Pre-Career Mentee. We are always looking for bright women to help us achieve our vision. If you are interested in becoming a Mentor simply visit 100women.org/precareer.

30×40

This new member expansion reflects the established vision of 100 Women in Finance to have a greater presence in the executive workforce. With “30×40”, the organisation’s strategy is to execute the vision by building a “pipeline” from our current membership of women who have chosen finance as a career, and enables their positive influence over pre-career young women in high school and university.

“The expansion of the 100WF Pre-Career Initiative creates a full-circle experience for our members,” shared 100WF Cayman Chair and Deloitte Partner, Odette Samson. “This initiative also allows us to have an active involvement in the lives of young women aspiring to business, shaping a future workforce of female executives.”

