Planning, virtual counselling help fight COVID-19 blues
The global impact of coronavirus may feel overwhelming for any one person to process. The news updates are both constant and frightening, and it’s natural for that to take an emotional toll. Dr. Marc Lockhart, chairperson of the Cayman Islands Mental Health Commission, broke down some suggestions to help manage our mental wellbeing during these exceptionally stressful times.
Wong loses Grand Court appeals
A Grand Court judge has ordered that former Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Garfield Wong be retried for a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and also upheld his conviction of leaving the scene of an accident.
Spotlight
Seek success with a scholarship
The brightest and best of Caymanian students need not feel deterred by financial constraints to pursue the studies of their dreams. Both government and private...
Fraser to be inducted into UF athletic hall of fame
Shaune Fraser's decorated college career is set to land him in the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame.
Football icon Hunter dies after contracting COVID-19
Former professional football player Norman Hunter passed away 17 April after testing positive for the coronavirus.
An ultra-runner talks curfews, training and fitness
Runner Kerri Kanuga shares tips on staying fit and healthy during the coronavirus lockdown.
Interactive map: How the port will impact life in the harbour
Much of the debate around the cruise berthing facility has centered on the potential impact on the wrecks and reefs in the harbour. Amid conflicting reports about the health of the marine life in the impacted area, we enlisted the help of underwater photographer Courtney Platt and produced an interactive graphic to demonstrate exactly what lies beneath the glassy surface.