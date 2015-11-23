Issues Impacting Cayman Islands

There are a number of online counselling services available.

Planning, virtual counselling help fight COVID-19 blues

Kayla Young -
The global impact of coronavirus may feel overwhelming for any one person to process. The news updates are both constant and frightening, and it’s natural for that to take an emotional toll. Dr. Marc Lockhart, chairperson of the Cayman Islands Mental Health Commission, broke down some suggestions to help manage our mental wellbeing during these exceptionally stressful times.
The ‘Stay Safe & Chill’ Facebook group, supported by the Alex Panton Foundation, allows Cayman Islands students a way to connect.

Online resources expand to address coronavirus anxiety

Cayman International School

Cayman schools test distance learning

Tender boats transfer passengers from the Costa Luminosa on 29 Feb. in Spotts, Grand Cayman.

Ship connected to COVID-19 cases in Cayman, Puerto Rico

The George Town landfill, also known as Mount Trashmore

Half a century of Mount Trashmore

Wong loses Grand Court appeals

Andrel Harris -
A Grand Court judge has ordered that former Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Garfield Wong be retried for a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and also upheld his conviction of leaving the scene of an accident.

Fire Service issues warning as bonfires increase

Foster’s supermarkets have installed protective panels at cash registers

Water Authority waives April penalty fees

Meals on Wheels and Mise en Place

Meals on Wheels ramps up during COVID emergency

Seek success with a scholarship

Staff -
The brightest and best of Caymanian students need not feel deterred by financial constraints to pursue the studies of their dreams. Both government and private...

Ramp up your résumé

Kill it in the interview

Medically minded

Tips to revamp your eating habits

Fraser to be inducted into UF athletic hall of fame

Seaford Russell Jr -
Shaune Fraser's decorated college career is set to land him in the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame.

Football icon Hunter dies after contracting COVID-19

Seaford Russell Jr -
Former professional football player Norman Hunter passed away 17 April after testing positive for the coronavirus.

An ultra-runner talks curfews, training and fitness

Compass Contributor -
Runner Kerri Kanuga shares tips on staying fit and healthy during the coronavirus lockdown.

Interactive map: How the port will impact life in the harbour

Staff -
Much of the debate around the cruise berthing facility has centered on the potential impact on the wrecks and reefs in the harbour. Amid conflicting reports about the health of the marine life in the impacted area, we enlisted the help of underwater photographer Courtney Platt and produced an interactive graphic to demonstrate exactly what lies beneath the glassy surface.
Return visit

CaymanMan -
