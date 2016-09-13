Chiropractor’s case sent to grand court

George Town chiropractor Jemal Abdullah Khan appeared in Summary Court on Tuesday, when he elected to have charges of indecent assault and causing harassment, alarm or distress tried in Grand Court.

The nine harassment charges allege that Khan engaged in insulting behavior by taking photographs of patients without their consent between 2013 and 2016. Eleven indecent assault charges are based on incidents during the same time frame.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats directed the defendant to appear in Grand Court on Sept. 30.

According to Khan’s bail conditions, he cannot treat a female patient without her written consent that confirms she is aware he is suspended from providing chiropractic/acupuncture treatment by the Council of Professional Allied Medicine and that he faces charges arising from allegations from former female patients. The person giving consent would also agree that her contact details could be given to police.

Other bail conditions remain, such as residence, reporting to police weekly and non-contact with witnesses.