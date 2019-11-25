Much of the debate around the cruise berthing facility has centered on the potential impact on the wrecks and reefs in the harbour.
Amid conflicting reports about the health of the marine life in the impacted area, we enlisted the help of underwater photographer Courtney Platt and produced an interactive graphic to demonstrate exactly what lies beneath the glassy surface.
Each of the flashing dots on the aerial image above, correlates to a specific dive site. Click on the dots to see images taken at those locations and a short description of the sites and what the available reports say about how they could be impacted.
‘Young people would vote no’
"Long after the ballots on the Port Referendum have been counted, we shall be the ones who will face the consequences," student group Protect our Future writes in a guest column for the Cayman Compass.
Port opponents kick off campaign with rally
A crowd of more than 200 people filled much of Celebration Park in downtown George Town Wednesday night as the Cayman Port Referendum group held its first rally in the runup to the 19 Dec. vote.
Life thrives beneath harbour
The 20-foot high wall of rock that faces the jagged remnants of the Balboa -- a ship that was damaged beyond repair in 1932’s major hurricane and was later broken up with explosives -- runs for a good 100 yards and is infused with brightly coloured orange and purple sponges, green and gold corals, moray eels, lobsters, crabs and a host of vibrant fish.
Researcher aims to regrow coral in Cayman
A scientist whose methods have been heralded as a potential game-changer in the emerging field of growing corals has been recruited as part of the mitigation plan for the cruise port.
Under the weed, life abounds
The large floating mats of algae provide shelter for juvenile fish, eels and sea turtles. Flying fish lay their eggs amid this tangled mass. A vast cast of eclectic critters, like the thumbnail-sized sargassum frog fish, live their entire lives within the weed.
For sea turtles and sargassum, the relationship is complicated
At sea, sargassum provides vital shelter for a variety of species. Young turtle hatchlings even hitch rides on these floating mats, as they venture into the open ocean. But when the algae comes ashore in significant quantities, this beneficial relationship is betrayed.
Sargassum fertiliser offers alternative for organic agriculture
When Johanan Dujon began harvesting sargassum in Saint Lucia in 2014, he collected 1,500 pounds of the seaweed. This year, with his company Algas Organics, he is on track to harvest 1 million pounds.
Sargassum houses turn seaweed invasion into economic opportunity
Inspired by memories of his grandparents’ adobe house, a periodic place of refuge, Omar Vazquez developed a low-cost alternative to cement, using a substance that has invaded Caribbean shores in recent years – sargassum seaweed.
To protect tourist economy, resorts invest in seaweed-control business
To protect the paradisiac image of Caribbean beaches, sargassum control has risen as another pillar of the region’s tourist industry – and in Mexico, securing sargassum-control contracts has become competitive.