A man accused of damaging a policeman’s personal vehicle returned to Summary Court Tuesday, when the charge against him was amended to show that the value of the damage was more than $3,000.

Elvert Mark McFarlane, 30, is charged with causing the damage in East End on May 3. The car owner was the officer who responded first to a two-car crash that resulted in the deaths of four people in the district the night before.

Attorney Prathna Bodden said McFarlane had applied for legal aid, but it had not yet been approved. She was therefore attending on an informal basis.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats pointed out that the original charge against McFarlane did not specify the amount of damage alleged. He said this would determine whether the matter might go to Grand Court or would be dealt with in Summary Court.

Crown counsel Greg Walcolm was able to provide the information – that the value of the damage was more than $3,000.

The magistrate set the matter for mention again on Tuesday, May 30. Bail conditions were continued as before: reporting to police three times per week and staying 100 yards away from the complainant’s residence.

McFarlane also faces a charge of causing harassment, alarm or distress, arising from the same incident.

According to the Criminal Procedure Code, a charge involving less than $3,000 damage can be tried only in Summary Court. A charge involving more than $3,000 damage may be tried in either Summary Court or Grand Court.

The sentence on conviction for causing damage less than $3,000 is a fine of up to $5,000 and imprisonment for up to five years. If the value of the damage is more than $3,000, the sentence can be up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.