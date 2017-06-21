Three suspects who were arrested over the weekend in connection with a terrifying early morning break-in and attack on a Patrick’s Island family’s home have been released on police bail with orders to report back to authorities periodically.

The three, a 22-year-old man arrested shortly after the home invasion, a 39-year-old man arrested early Sunday and a juvenile male arrested Saturday, are all still under suspicion in the crime, Royal Cayman Islands Police officials confirmed Wednesday.

No charges had been filed against any of the three as of press time Wednesday.

Cayman Islands Police Law does not allow officers to detain any suspect longer than 48 hours, or 72 hours with the permission of a court, absent charges for some offense.

“Police … are appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information they may have,” an RCIPS statement read.

The 4:30 a.m. attack involved the victims being bound with duct tape by armed men, one of whom struck the male resident of the home with a hammer, police said.

According to police, a female resident of the home was threatened by men demanding valuables. Cash and jewelry were taken by the suspects.

RCIPS officers only became aware of the incident when one of the residents managed to free themselves from the duct tape and call 911 to report the break-in.

According to a police statement released shortly after the crime, RCIPS officers were able to trace and recover some of the items taken from the Patrick’s Island home to a location in George Town.

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested first on suspicion of “aiding and abetting” the commission of a crime.

Later on Saturday morning, police arrested the juvenile after a car crash on School Road. “During a search of the vehicle, he was driving, certain items were found that led to his arrest,” police said.

The 39-year-old suspect was arrested around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Crime concerns

Following a recent uptick in serious crimes, including robberies and burglaries, the RCIPS responded over the weekend with the arrests of 26 people, including the home invasion suspects.

Other suspects arrested over the weekend included three assault suspects, two suspects in sexual offenses, one for possession of a firearm, two drugs offenses and an immigration offense.

Several arrests over the weekend were also made in connection with burglaries, attempted burglaries and thefts, which RCIPS Superintendent Pete Lansdown said were a particular focus of officers’ investigation. Mr. Lansdown said continued anti-burglary efforts had led to just two break-ins over the past week in Bodden Town district.

“However, two burglaries are still too many,” Mr. Lansdown said.

The weekend arrests follow a busy period for the RCIPS last week, in which 65 people were taken into custody, mostly for traffic and court no-show offenses, according to Acting Police Commissioner Anthony Ennis.