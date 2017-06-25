Senior immigration officer Garfield “Gary” Wong has had his Traffic Court trial adjourned again, this time until Aug. 29.

Wong has pleaded not guilty to careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol following an incident on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Hibiscus Gardens in December 2013.

Wong’s reading after the incident was 0.184. The legal limit in Cayman is 0.100.

Trial began in January this year and resumed on June 15. At the close of court on Friday, June 16, Crown counsel Scott Wainwright was cross-examining a defense witness presented to the court as an expert on the Intoxilyzer breath-testing device.

In setting the next date for the matter to continue, Magistrate Philippa McFarlane had to consider the availability of all parties, including defense attorney Dennis Brady and the expert witness who had traveled from the U.S.

Meanwhile, Wong has continued working. The Cayman Compass previously reported an explanation from the Ministry of Home Affairs: that Wong would remain at his post pending the outcome of the court case because it involved matters brought under the Traffic Law rather than criminal charges brought under the Penal Code.