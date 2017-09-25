Brianna Michelle Watler, 25, appeared in Summary Court on Monday, charged with the murder of Azzan Sherieff on Sept. 17 in North Side.

Mr. Sherieff was 23.

No details of the charge were aired in court.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats told the defendant that because of the seriousness of the charge she was entitled to apply for legal aid.

Further, he advised, because murder is a charge that can be heard only in the Grand Court, he was transmitting the charge to the higher court “forthwith.”

He pointed out that any bail application could be made there and he set the next mention date for Friday, Oct. 6.

Director of Public Prosecutions Cheryll Richards appeared on behalf of the Crown. Defense attorney was Jonathon Hughes.