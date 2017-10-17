Two men were charged in Summary Court on Tuesday following a violent confrontation with one of the most senior police officers in the Cayman Islands.

Seth Watler, 25, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent against Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown on Saturday. The other man, Jason Wood, 23, was charged with threatening to cause serious harm and obstructing a police officer in the lawful execution of his duties.

Neither man has previously been convicted of a crime in the Cayman Islands.

Mr. Lansdown, who was on duty and in full uniform at the time of the incident, stopped at the scene of a single-vehicle accident at the Island Heritage roundabout on Saturday evening. There he encountered Watler, who had been driving the car, and Wood, a passenger in the damaged vehicle.

Prosecutor Candia James said the two men initially cursed at the police officer and were uncooperative, leading Mr. Lansdown to call 911 and request assistance from his fellow officers. Watler allegedly punched the detective superintendent in the face, causing him to fall down and hit his head on the ground. The officer was knocked unconscious for 10-15 minutes and subsequently treated for a fractured rib and stitches to the back of his head.

Mr. Hughes requested bail for Watler, but Mr. Foldats refused to grant it because the defendant is facing a potentially lengthy prison sentence if convicted.

Mr. Foldats said that Watler’s charge is a Category A offense, which means it will need to be adjudicated in Grand Court. The magistrate said Mr. Hughes can request bail in the higher court. Watler’s next court appearance will take place in Grand Court on Oct. 27.

Wood, the passenger, allegedly insulted the police officers on scene and told one of them, “I’ll shoot you in the face.” Both of his charges will be heard in Summary Court.

Wood, who will next appear in court on Oct. 27, was granted bail with recognizance, a surety and curfew requirements at his home. He is required to be at home from 8:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. while his case is being adjudicated.