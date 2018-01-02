The first criminal pleas in the new year were entered on Tuesday morning when Thadeus (Thad) Kaemeron Bodden pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal trespass, including one that involved entering the home of Chief Justice Anthony Smellie.

The offenses occurred in the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 30.

Mr. Bodden, 41, replied “Guilty” when Magistrate Valdis Foldats put the charges to him. The first was that without lawful excuse, he entered the premises of the private residence of Mr. Smellie at Patrick’s Island. The second charge related to the premises of a private residence at Spot Grove.

No background to the charges was provided by Crown counsel Eleanor Fargin because defense attorney John Furniss did not apply for bail.

A press release issued by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service stated that the man had been seen behaving suspiciously near a residence in Patrick’s Island around 2:30 a.m. by an officer on patrol and had been arrested.

After the man’s arrest, CCTV footage of another criminal trespass incident was obtained by police. It showed the suspect trying the doors of a locked white car off Poindexter Road. The CCTV was circulated online and via social media.

In court, Mr. Furniss advised that Mr. Bodden had been participating in the Drug Rehabilitation Court and wished to continue. The attorney said the drug court team would be meeting again on Thursday afternoon and that tribunal would have to make the decision as to whether he could remain.

The alternative will be to return to the regular criminal court for sentence. The magistrate remanded Mr. Bodden in custody until Thursday, Jan. 4.