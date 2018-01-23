Former government employee Trisha Marissa Jackson appeared in Summary Court on Tuesday facing 11 charges that included theft and obtaining property by deception.

Ms. Jackson, 38, told Magistrate Valdis Foldats that she had spoken to an attorney to represent her and he was waiting to receive papers in the case. The magistrate set the matter for mention again on Feb. 6.

She is charged with stealing $18,890 from the Cayman Islands Government between Nov. 28, 2011 and Jan. 31, 2017. A press release issued last week said the monies had been paid for rental of government facilities.

Ms. Jackson also faced eight charges of dishonestly obtaining goods from an office supply company by falsely representing that the purchases were for legitimate Cayman Islands Government business. The total value of goods allegedly obtained was just over $12,000. These offenses were said to have occurred between May and October of 2013.

Two charges of falsifying government accounting records were also laid, one for a period between 2011 and 2017 and the other for a period in 2013.