Three charges alleging involvement in cockfighting may have been brought under the wrong section of law, Magistrate Valdis Foldats suggested in Summary Court on Tuesday.

Details of two charges against Luis Francisco Grateraux, 50, are that he “encouraged, aided or assisted in the fighting or baiting of cocks.”

The first charge states that the alleged offense occurred in East End on March 11, 2018. The second charge alleges that the offense occurred in North Side on March 18, 2018.

A third charge alleges that Mr. Grateraux, at a George Town address, “kept, used or acted in the management of cocks for fighting” on or before March 21, 2018.

The charges were brought under section 1F of the Animals Law.

The magistrate read that section. It relates to “tethering, confining or keeping on a lead” under such conditions or in such manner as to cause unnecessary suffering.

He asked Crown counsel Kenneth Ferguson to review the charges, suggesting that they might need amending.

Two other charges were brought under a different sub-section of the law: that on or before March 21, 2018, the defendant ill-treated or tortured roosters in his possession by removing their combs, wattles and spurs; that on or before March 21 at a George Town address, he confined the birds and kept them in such condition or manner that would cause them suffering.

The maximum sentence on conviction in the Summary Court is a fine of $4,000 and imprisonment for one year.

The defendant also faces four charges of importing restricted pharmaceuticals. Specifics allege that he “dispensed or otherwise dealt in” four different medications at the George Town address.

Defense attorney John Furniss said these charges were denied. He said his client did import them, but did so with the assistance and consent of a veterinary officer. When Mr. Grateraux approached the officer again, he was not assisted, so he obtained the medications from someone else.

No charges were put to the defendant and the matter was set for mention again on Tuesday, Sept. 18. It was first brought to court on July 24.