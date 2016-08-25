Ex-Cayman prosecutor named Caribbean judge

Trevor Ward, QC, who worked as a Crown prosecutor in Cayman for more than a decade, has been named to an eastern Caribbean high court judge’s position, the attorney general of St. Kitts and Nevis announced Tuesday.

The Trinidadian-born Ward was appointed resident high court judge in St. Kitts. His appointment was approved by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission of the Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States.

Mr. Ward was deputy director of public prosecutions in Cayman between 2011 and 2014, and earlier served as Crown counsel and senior Crown counsel here between 2005 and 2011.

He left the prosecutor’s post in Cayman for family reasons in 2014.