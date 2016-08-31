Nominations open for Heroes Day

Nominations are now open for the 2017 National Heroes Day Awards.

The awards will pay tribute to pioneers in tourism, honoring those who have made significant contributions to the past and ongoing development in the field in the Cayman Islands.

During a press conference Wednesday to introduce the public nomination period, Roy McTaggart, councilor in the Ministry of Health and Culture, read a message sent by Premier Alden McLaughlin.

“We are asking people to nominate people who have played a pivotal role in the tourism industry,” he said.

The committee has chosen tourism as the 2017 theme because the sector is a vital part of the country’s past, present and future.

Mr. McTaggart said he was proud to recognize those who had given of themselves to make the Cayman Islands a better place.

Over the years, National Heroes Day has featured a variety of themes, such as culture, heritage, agriculture, education, healthcare and aviation. Mr. McTaggart said he strongly encourages everyone in the community to take the time to submit a nomination form and recognize someone who they believe has made exceptional strides in the tourism industry.

“Don’t take the chance that someone has filled out a nomination form for that person. Recommend and nominate that person yourself,” he said.

Minister of Tourism Moses Kirkconnell said he was pleased that next year’s event allows the islands to acknowledge and thank the hard-working individuals who are the foundation of the tourism and hospitality sector.

Chief Officer at the Ministry of Health and Culture Jennifer Ahearn said anyone can send in a nomination, from anywhere in the world. The honorees are restricted to people who have made a contribution to the Cayman Islands tourism sector, she said.

Heroes Day nominations can be made in five categories: Early Pioneer; Pioneer; Emerging Pioneer; Memorial Scroll; and Long Service Award.

Mr. McTaggart said the recipients of the Emerging Pioneer category will receive a commemorative insignia along with a certificate at the ceremony in January. This was previously given only to Early Pioneers and Pioneers.

The committee has increased the quota for all three pioneer categories, from 50 to 75 nominees in total.

Deadline for submissions is Friday, Sept. 30. Only completed nominations received by the deadline will be considered.

Nomination forms for the 2017 National Heroes Day Awards are available at the reception desk of the Government Administration Building and online at www.ministryofhealth.gov.ky.