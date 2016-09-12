‘Drive Safely’ handbook updated

The 2016 edition of “Drive Safely in Cayman” by Graham Walker was recently updated and published for drivers seeking guidance on navigating the roads in Cayman.

Last updated in 2014, the driving handbook features the latest changes in the Cayman Islands Traffic Law and notable driving habits. The latest issue also highlights areas where drivers should take extra caution and advice on what not to do when behind the wheel.

With more than 135 nationalities on the islands, among the population of more than 50,000, “It is therefore critically important that new drivers have a mindset that they personally will be a good driver and determine to drive safely,” said Mr. Walker.

The latest edition of the 108-page book outlines everything from using multi-lane roundabouts and road junctions to parking and reversing. All of the information was assembled by the author.

Mr. Walker said the handbook covers both the theory and practical aspects of driving.

“Road Code,” the other driving guide found on island, is no longer being printed but is available online.

Unlike “Road Code,” “Drive Safely” informs its readers on what they should not do, said Mr. Walker. Tailgating and reversing onto a main road are just two of the examples noted.

Mr. Walker, who is also a driving instructor, advises new drivers in Cayman to drive calmly and remain observant of other traffic at all times.

His advice to experienced drivers is, “Make sure you use your indicators at all times, do not tailgate nor take stupid chances overtaking.”

In 1992, Mr. Walker, who formerly worked in the electronics defense industry, first published

“Good Driving is No Accident,” which was then renamed “Drive Safely.”

‘Drive Safely in Cayman’ is available at Books & Books, Book Nook, Hobbies and Books and Maedac.