Ninth local Zika case reported

Four new local cases of Zika virus has been reported in Cayman, bringing the total number of locally transmitted cases to nine, according to public health officials.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said in a press release that of 14 new test results from the Caribbean Public Health Agency, known as CARPHA, five returned positive.

“Four females, all local residents of George Town, have no reported travel history to any of the countries where there is currently an outbreak of the Zika virus, thus bringing local transmission of the Zika virus within the Cayman Islands to nine cases,” Dr. Williams-Rodriguez said.

The fifth positive result involved a woman from George Town who had traveled to a country between July 27 and Aug. 1 where there is an established outbreak of the Zika virus. Her case brings the total number of imported cases to seven. “None of the five patients are related and neither are they pregnant,” Dr. Williams-Rodriguez said.

For advice on mosquito control, contact the Mosquito Research and Control Unit on 949-2557. For information on Zika, contact the Public Health Department at 244-2648 or 244-2621.