Cayman Prep students donate nearly 2,000 books to public schools

Nearly 2,000 books collected during a book drive by the Key Club at Cayman Prep and High School and the Student Council members of Cayman Prep Primary School are being distributed at government schools.

The book drive was held at the end of the last school year. Two carloads, containing 1,913 high-quality books, were collected by volunteers and donated to the charity Literacy is For Everyone, known as LIFE.

Organizers said in a press release that the books will help with LIFE’s numerous initiatives, including a partnership with the Ministry of Education to establish “high interest leveled libraries” for every government school classroom.

Brad Wilson, the literacy specialist for the Ministry of Education, said in the release, “It’s wonderful that the Cayman Prep Key Club and the primary school student council took the time to organise, advertise and sort through all the high-quality books they were able to collect from the community.

“The resources are going to go a long way to help support the joint literacy initiatives that LIFE and the Ministry are currently running.”

Marilyn Conolly, executive director of LIFE, said the donated books would form the “foundation for much needed classroom libraries and reflect the charitable spirit of young people making a difference locally.”

She added, “It is wonderful to see students supporting other students, and lifting each other up as a community.”

The books are being distributed to government schools, starting with those most in need, LIFE reported.

For more information or to donate books, contact LIFE at books@life.org.ky.