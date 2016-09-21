NCB breaks ground on South Sound residences

NCB Group held a ground-breaking ceremony to kick off construction on a US$33 million dollar development on South Sound Road Wednesday.

TIDES South Sound, a 24-residence complex consisting of two-, three- and four-bedroom units, is scheduled to be completed in December 2017. The units range from US$1.15 million to US$1.895 million.

The ceremony Wednesday morning was hosted by NCB Group shareholders Naul Bodden, Ian Wight and Matthew Wight and was attended by government ministers Osbourne Bodden, Moses Kirkconnell and Marco Archer and MLAs Joey Hew and Winston Connolly.

According to the developer, TIDES, inspired by distinctive European architecture, will feature large terraces, designated elevators, a large infinity pool adjacent to the beach, an expansive deck area, a gym and a rooftop terrace. It will also feature renewable energy through the integration of solar and geothermal cooling.

“As developers, we wanted to create something that captures the surrounding beauty and the majestic views of the ocean. And we are certain that the unique architecture of TIDES will do just that” said Naul Bodden at the construction site Wednesday.

He said he was thrilled that responses had been positive.

“Over the last three years, through projects like Cypress Pointe North, Cayman Technology Centre and now TIDES, NCB Group will have developed in excess of US$100 million in the Cayman Islands. As a 100 percent Caymanian-owned company, we are committed to this country and its future,” Mr. Bodden said.

The site is located across from The Lakes and San Sebastian, on the waterfront on South Sound.

Italian architect Stefano Napolitani and Cayman Islands-based MJM Design designed the project.

Deputy Premier Mr. Kirkconnell congratulated NCB Group for creating an environment for success. “To the thought process behind the group, I say kudos to you, hats off, because you have obviously thought through all the aspects of making this an extremely successful project,” he said.

Mr. Kirkconnell also said NCB Group continues to commit to growing the Cayman Islands with e-technology, sustainable green technology that future generations can benefit from.

“It is something the organization needs to be extremely proud of,” he said.