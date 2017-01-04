‘Thank you all for helping me’: Woman jailed for burglary thanks court

A woman who was sentenced on Tuesday for burglary and cocaine-related offenses expressed gratitude to the court, prosecuting and defense counsel and probation officers for their help.

“God bless you all,” Sarah Elizabeth Day said, after receiving an eight-month prison term and a year on probation. “Thank you all for helping me a lot. I got a lot of chances before and I messed them up.”

Earlier, Day said she had been in and out of prison and had been given the opportunity to change, but she had failed to do so because she was in denial about her drug use.

“I am an addict. This I finally accept …. I have hurt many people and I am sorry,” she said.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats accepted her apology as genuine, but warned that change would not be easy.

Day, 43, previously pleaded guilty to entering the Golden Diner restaurant as a trespasser and stealing food valued at $300.

Crown counsel Darlene Oko said the burglary occurred on April 19, 2015, when the defendant entered the School Road premises through a window. The owner arrived around 5:30 a.m. and discovered the back door open. He found Day in the kitchen, putting items into a bag.

The owner called police, who arrived almost immediately. They found two pink bags and one black plastic garbage bag containing foodstuffs, in addition to the bag still inside. One bag also contained a cocaine pipe, which resulted in charges of consumption and possession of a drug utensil, to which Day also pleaded guilty.

She also admitted another set of the same charges from January 2015.

Deducting a full one-third credit for her guilty plea, the magistrate passed a sentence of eight months. He noted she had spent 10 days in a halfway house on a 24-hour curfew, so he deducted that time for a final sentence of seven months, 20 days. Other time in custody will also be taken into account, he said.

Day told the court she had a job waiting for her.

The magistrate commented that she had used her time in custody wisely and he wished her well.