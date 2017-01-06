Anyone who has attended Cayman Cookout in the past will be familiar with many of the events on the schedule. The three amigos – Eric Ripert, Anthony Bourdain and Jose Andres – are always “on the menu,” to the delight of their hordes of fans. However, there are some exciting new additions to this year’s calendar, and another piece of big news – Emeril Lagasse’s confirmation that he will be here too. “BAM!” as the man himself might say.

Here is a sample of what’s in store.

Jan. 12

Napa Valley Classics with Master Sommelier Andy Myers

Location: Capella

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Ticket Price: US$75

Join the beverage director for chef José Andrés’s ThinkFood Group, Master Sommelier Andy Myers, for a tasting of Napa Valley classics, Smith-Madrone and Rombauer Vineyards. Journey through the two brands’ very different styles and discuss the valley in depth. Both vineyards will have representatives at the event to shed light on the fruit of their craft.

Jan. 13

Essential BAM!!! with Emeril Lagasse

Location: Le Creuset Beach Pavilion

Time: 10-11 a.m.

Ticket Price: US$165

Chef Emeril Lagasse comes to Cayman Cookout for the first time and promises a cooking demonstration showcasing his passion in the mastery of Creole and Cajun cuisine in his own “New Orleans” style.

Watch Lagasse’s passion for food “Kicking it up a Notch.” Time for “BAM!” in Cayman.

Around The World With Anthony Bourdain

Location: The Great Lawn

Time: 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Ticket Price: US$180

Join Anthony Bourdain, best-selling author and multiple Emmy-winning television personality live at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. Chef Bourdain tastes and discusses international and local flavors with Cayman’s most acclaimed chefs and restaurateurs.

Mixologist to the Stars with Charles Joly

Time: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Ticket Price: US$75

One of the leading experts on mixology walks you through the art of preparing fine cocktails. Charles Joly has led one of the most innovative and awarded programs at three Michelin-starred Alinea, and now travels the world promoting bottled batched cocktails and star-mixing at events such as the Oscars.

Barefoot BBQ

Location: Royal Palms

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Ticket Price: US$345

Dine under the stars as chefs Ripert, Bourdain, Andrés and many acclaimed local chefs harmonize sizzling grills on the beach with the breaking waves. Hand-crafted cocktails, live music and sweet creations from chef Christina Tosi will enchant into the evening.

Jan. 14

The Beach Bash

Location: Rum Point

Event times: 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Ticket Price: US$385 with boat or US$295 without boat

Moët Ice Impérial, sets the scene as you sail on board a catamaran crossing the Caribbean Sea to Stingray City, chef Ripert’s favorite destination to swim, snorkel and revel in a distinctly Caymanian experience. Rum Point awaits, enticing participants with its shaded shores, picnic tables and hammocks.

The Art of BBQ

Location: Seven Restaurant Terrace

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Ticket Price: US$225

Tony Biggs, corporate chef of Certified Angus Beef, with Tyson Grant from Niman Ranch and chef Jennifer Dodd from Seven restaurant, will host a barbecue dinner that celebrates U.S. prime meats paired with wines from the legendary Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars. Indulge in the scents and flavors while the chefs grill using what is described as the ultimate charcoal grill, the Kamado Joe Grill.

Jan. 15

Bon Vivant Amateur Chef Competition Brunch

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman ballroom

Time: Noon-3 p.m.

Ticket Price: US$275

Endless Moët & Chandon Champagne and extravagant brunch selections are on offer as Grand Cayman’s most ambitious amateur chefs duel in a cook-off. The finalists will face off during Sunday brunch and the winner will be determined by celebrity chef judges Ripert, Bourdain, Andrés and Lagasse.

Rum and Robusto

Location: Harbour Club

Time: 3-5:30 p.m.

Ticket Price: US$75

After brunch, what better way to discover the spirit of the Caribbean than by tasting rum? From locally produced to world-renowned rums, indulge your senses with “la vida Cubano” while enjoying cigars and coffee with live music by Son Cubano at the Harbour Club. Bask in the beautiful Caribbean sun and sip on cocktails inspired by the islands’ vibrant colors and flavors as you toast to the good life in Cayman. Among the rums featured: Ron Abuelo, Diplomatico Mantuano and Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva, Ron Zacapa and Havana Club.