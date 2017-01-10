Key senior appointment for Carey Olsen Hong Kong

Offshore law firm Carey Olsen has appointed Arigen Liang as a counsel in its Hong Kong dispute resolution and insolvency practice.

Ms. Liang is fluent in Chinese and English. She joins Carey Olsen from another offshore law firm in Hong Kong, having qualified in Singapore, England, Wales and the British Virgin Islands.

Ms. Liang has worked in Hong Kong for more than five years and specializes in shareholder and contentious trust disputes, security enforcements, non-performing loans and cross-border insolvency transactions.

Carey Olsen opened its Hong Kong office in November 2016 following the launch of its Singapore office last October.