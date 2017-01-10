To mark the holiday season last year, Brac artisan Starrie Scott created some special decorations to sell in her family’s shop, NIM Things in Spot Bay.

Ms. Scott’s creations make charming use of limpets and clam shells, as well as sea urchin shells that have been transformed into tiny snowmen wearing crocheted hats and scarves.

Ms. Scott’s daughter Simone explained that ornament sales are going toward helping family members in need in Honduras.

“There is a very old connection between the Brac and Honduras, many people used to move there to work. My mom was born in Honduras after her father Loxley Christian moved there from the Brac and started a family. She only moved to the Brac when she was about seven, and at that time had the chance to learn all sorts of traditional crafts from her grandmother, which she has enjoyed passing along to the younger generations,” said Ms. Scott, noting that her mother led after-school programs in traditional arts on the Brac and now leads community thatch classes.

“My mom’s aunt died about four years ago, and the family which is living in Roatan, in the Bay Islands of Honduras, is very poor and living in very rustic homes, some living in houses built from scraps of wood, tarp and zinc. Mom is trying to build them a tiny house, and she is selling the ornaments to make up funds to help.”