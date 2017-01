The ninth annual Cayman Cookout, held over four days, kicked off Thursday with chef Eric Ripert joining New Zealand winery Craggy Range owner Terry Peabody and guests on a private jet for wine tasting and lunch at Le Soleil d’Or on Cayman Brac.

Next day, José Andrés made one of his trademark entrances – landing on Seven Mile Beach on a Jet Ski and showering assembled guests with Champagne from a golden gun.

