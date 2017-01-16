East End man charged after iPad incident

An East End man appeared in Summary Court on Monday following an early Friday afternoon incident involving an iPad.

Roland Welcome, 26, was charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent and damage to property, as a result of the complainant’s report to police.

A press release from police indicated that a woman was walking past the house of a man she knew. The man reportedly approached her, started a conversation and took her iPad from her hands. He then allegedly refused to return the iPad and an altercation ensued, during which the woman received lacerations on her hand and the side of her head from a machete.

Defense attorney Prathna Bodden agreed that grievous bodily harm with intent is a Category A charge, meaning that it can be dealt with only in the Grand Court.

She said she would reserve an application for bail until she gets the papers in the case from senior Crown counsel Nicole Petit. Ms. Petit indicated that papers would be sent that same day. On that basis, Ms. Bodden said she would apply to the Grand Court for bail this week.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats sent the matter to the higher court for mention on Friday, Feb. 10.