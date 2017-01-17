Defendant’s status revoked, court hears

A man accused of working without a permit had Caymanian status at one time, but it was revoked, Magistrate Valdis Foldats heard on Tuesday.

Roberto Soza Rodriquez, 56, was charged with being engaged in gainful occupation between Nov. 11, 2015 and Sept. 1, 2016, without a work permit.

Senior Crown counsel Candia James said she had received confirmation from the Immigration Department that Rodriquez’s status had been revoked on Dec. 3, 2015.

The defendant’s nationality is listed on his charge sheet as Honduran.

Defense attorney Dennis Brady advised that the revocation was under appeal. The reason for the revocation and the basis for the appeal were not detailed.

In any event, Mr. Brady told the court, his instructions had not changed because his client had said he was not working.

The magistrate agreed that was a completely different issue. “That’s usually a better defense,” he commented.

Trial was set for May 18.

The defendant was assisted by an interpreter of the Spanish language.