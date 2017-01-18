Deadline for Brexit consultation next week

The Cayman Islands government is inviting the public to give input on the expected impact on Cayman of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Those interested in letting the Cabinet Office know what they think of Brexit can email [email protected] by Friday, Jan. 27, before government officials attend a Joint Ministerial Council meeting in London next month.

According to a press release from the Cabinet Office last week, the Cayman Islands government has been considering a number of issues relating to Brexit, including:

“Current benefits that the Cayman Islands receives due to the UK being a member of the EU (including the European Development Fund and other horizontal funds, freedom of movement and borders, access to the EU Single Market, memberships to organisations, etc.);

“The legal, policy, economic, commercial, social and other implications for the Cayman Islands as a result of the UK leaving the EU;

“The legal, policy, economic, commercial, social and other opportunities for the Cayman Islands as a result of the UK leaving the EU; and

“How Brexit might impact Caymanians personally, for example those traveling or studying abroad.”

The statement continues: “While Government wants to hear from the public on any matters arising from Brexit which they believe could affect the Cayman Islands, it believes the above may also serve as a reference point for consideration by the public – whether individuals or businesses.”

Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose said in the release that Cayman, as a British Overseas Territory and international financial center, would inevitably “be affected by an event of such far-reaching effect on international relations.”

During the previous Joint Ministerial Council Summit in England in November 2016, leaders of British Overseas Territories and the U.K. government agreed to further discussions relating to Brexit and created a “U.K.-Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council on European Negotiations.”

“This special JMC meeting is our first opportunity to formally present the UK with our position in relation to the UK’s exit from the EU, and we want to use it to reflect the view of the Caymanian public,” Mr. Rose said.

The meeting will be in the first week of February, officials said.

According to the release, the Cayman Islands government plans to present “a consolidated local viewpoint at the meeting.”

More information can be found on the Cabinet Office’s website at www.cabinetoffice.gov.ky.