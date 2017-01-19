According to the National Trust’s online national heritage register, the single-story East End Town Hall, now the district’s public library, was built in 1938 by Julius Rankine, Selbine Watler, McDonald McLean and Ediou Dixon.

The sturdy building’s materials feature a poured concrete foundation, cement block walls, an asphalt shingle gable-style roof and a porch of zinc and metal posts.

“Every block used in construction was manufactured on site using three machines that could produce a total of 350 per day,” the Trust register states.

“A well was dug on site for water, while sand was obtained from the beach. Scaffolding was made from wood.”

The Crown property is reminiscent of earlier buildings designed and constructed by local shipbuilder Capt. Rayal Brazley Bodden, which include the George Town Town Hall (the 1919 Peace Memorial), the General Post Office, and the George Town Public Library.