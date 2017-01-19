The FA Cup trophy, accompanied by Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke, is set to arrive in the Cayman Islands over the weekend as part of a Caribbean tour to allow football fans in the region to have access to the cup.

Current cup holder Manchester United has joined with Flow to bring the trophy to Cayman and other Caribbean countries.

After arriving on island late Saturday, the cup will be on display Sunday at Fidel Murphy’s at 8:30 a.m. and at the Mango Tree at 11 a.m.

On Monday, a public holiday for National Heroes Day, fans can meet Mr. Yorke and have photographs taken with him and with the FA Cup at Academy Sports Club on Outpost Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Flow spokeswoman Julie Hutton said.

On Tuesday the cup will do the rounds of some of Cayman’s radio stations before being taken to the Flow office so that staff can have their photo taken with it, Ms. Hutton added.

The cup arrives in Cayman after being on display in Trinidad, Barbados and Jamaica.

Mr. Yorke, who lifted the FA Cup in 1999 with United’s treble-winning team, is Flow’s special guest on the final leg of the tour to make an announcement about an upcoming skills-development initiative for young footballers – another partnership between Flow and Manchester United, according to a press release.

“This is all for our customers who are lovers of the beautiful game,” Garfield Sinclair, newly appointed president of Flow Caribbean, said in the release.

“We are the Home of Sports in the Caribbean and our relationship with Manchester United enables us to give our football fans this amazing opportunity to get up close to the FA Cup, which for some, is a once in a lifetime event.” Organizers said fans will also be able to participate in activities and win prizes from Flow and Manchester United.