Cayman civil servant recognized in Barbados

Juliette Gooding-Michelin, honorary consul to Barbados in the Cayman Islands, was honored with the Gold Crown of Merit in Barbados by Prime Minister Freundel Stuart during an official ceremony on Jan. 11.

The award recognizes her humanitarian efforts and promotion of Barbados. Mrs. Gooding-Michelin was nominated for the award by Cayman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In her time in civil service, Mrs. Gooding-Michelin has been dedicated to supporting young people and has worked with social programs to combat substance abuse and to promote families, a press release states. She often organizes donations from businesses in Cayman and Barbados to provide food, clothing and Christmas gifts to people in need.

She was certified in 1997 in medical management of disasters by the University of the West Indies School of Clinical Medicine and Research, and trained in clinical incident stress management and crisis intervention. She is a member of the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation.

After taking a break from her studies, she is working to complete her law degree at the Cayman Islands Law School.

Mrs. Gooding-Michelin has worked for the Cayman Islands Department of Education and served 12 years as director of the Cayman Islands 911 Emergency and Public Safety Department. She also helped establish an emergency 911 system in Turks and Caicos and has trained emergency response teams and dispatchers in the Cayman Islands.

She is founder of the Barbados Overseas Association in the Cayman Islands, which has contributed to humanitarian causes.

She was appointed to her current position as the honorary consul to Barbados in 1995.

Mrs. Gooding-Michelin expressed gratitude to those who found her work worthy of recognition, a press release states.