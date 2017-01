The National Trust’s Hatitude gala, with the theme ‘Gone Wild,’ featured many exotic creations, including those worn by, from left, Tanya Foster, Stephanie Wight, Lisa Robertson and Tracy Swartz, at Grand Old House on Sunday.

Proceeds from the Trust’s largest fundraiser of the year help provide presentations, field trips and a range of other tours, workshops and activities for residents and visitors.

– Photo: Maggie Jackson