Pearl Morgan of the Cayman Islands, who attends Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, placed second in the 200 meters (25.53 seconds) and third in the 400m (1.01.36) events indoors at the Snow Bird Open meet on Jan. 21 at Illinois College in Jacksonville, Illinois.

She is pictured here in Nanjing, China, when she represented Cayman in the 200m sprint at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games, at age 16.

Morgan, a college freshman, was Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-22, and also made the Dean’s List for the fall semester.