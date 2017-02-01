Applications accepted for early childhood care assistance

Applications are being accepted for the Early Childhood Assistance Programme for Caymanian children who will be 3 to 4 years old between Sept. 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018.

ECAP offers fee payment assistance at early childhood care centers for families that meet set criteria.

Applications can be downloaded at www.education.gov.ky or picked up at the Government Administration Building, Department of Education Services, early childhood centers, district health clinics, and Public Health at the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town.

Forms and required documentation must be submitted by April 28 to the Early Childhood Care and Education Unit at the Government Administration Building.