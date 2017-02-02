Rock ‘n’ Roll for Heart Fund

Every year the Cayman Heart Fund holds its fundraising gala based on a particular theme. Annual attendees know they are always in for a wonderful night of entertainment, live music and the chance to bid on some fantastic auction items.

In order to celebrate its 10th anniversary with style, the organization is holding this year’s event at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa on Feb. 10. The theme is ‘60s Rock ‘n’ Roll, served up by the Sea N’ B band, so get your costume ready as dressing up is encouraged.

If, however, your mop top wig is at the dry cleaners, you can turn up in black tie or red dress, the adopted color of the Cayman Heart Fund.

Live auction

Auction items often include trips and unique experiences, but this year they are kicking it up a notch. Joining a vacation package to Utila, an island in Honduras, and a private catamaran charter, among others, is a gorgeous red Audi A1. That’s right, folks – you could be driving around in a shiny fire-engine-red vehicle by Feb. 11!

The evening kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception, followed by dinner, the auction and dancing. There will also be a raffle on the night with staycation packages to be won.

Tickets are $200 each or $2000 for a table of 10.

Cayman Heart Fund

In the years since the organization was created, members have encouraged and promoted the access to Automated External Defibrillators in the home and office, tracked AED locations, donated AEDs, purchased an ambulance, recognized the islands’ heart heroes, educated the community and raised money to support their free programs.

For more information about the gala or the Cayman Heart Fund, visit www.caymanheartfund.com, email info@caymanheartfund.com or call 916-6324.