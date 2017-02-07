Signatures required for British passports

Holders of British passports, including British Overseas Territories citizens in the Cayman Islands, are now required to physically sign newly received passports under a new policy implemented by Her Majesty’s Passport Office.

Previously, British passport holders submitted printed photographs and paper forms that included their signature when completing a passport application. Under the new arrangement, the passports will no longer include the holder’s signature in digital format. Instead, the passport holder must sign in black ballpoint pen on a printed line on the passport.

The first batch of “sign after receipt” passports arrived in Grand Cayman on Feb. 3 at the Passport and Corporate Services Office.

According to Her Majesty’s Passport Office, the new “sign after receipt” passports will not be valid for travel without the inclusion of a handwritten signature. However, British passports with the signature in digital format are still legitimate and will continue to be in circulation up until 2027.

“With this change, the British passport continues to be a highly secure and trusted document that meets rigorous international standards,” a government press release states.

Passports of children age 11 or under, or those with disabilities who are unable to sign, will receive passports stating “the holder is not required to sign.”